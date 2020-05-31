Mouth open, eye shut

Dem boys seh..

De more things change, the more it remain de same in Guyana.

Dem boys can’t understand how a guvment gotta wait 7 weeks before dem enforce dem own lockdown. Instead de country opening up, it now gun lockdown more.

Is de same thing with some people mouth. Is like if dem put crazy glue pun dem lips.

Dem nah talk all along when de Bingo happening, starting at de Ashmin’s place.

But Gun-Raj talk and dem suddenly open dem mouth. But when is time fuh open dem mouth, dem open something else.

People does get trouble over hay fuh opening dem mouth.

De Giftland man talk he mind and de next ting yuh know de May-Yar seh de man owe de Council money. Dem trying fuh shame de man.

Was de same ting with the bossman from de Waterfalls paper.

When he used to criticize de PPPC, dem seh how he owe rates and taxes. De more things change, the more it remain de same.

Bruce de Goldfish open he mouth too and seh how he never see a more transparent attempt to rig an election.

No sooner he open he mouth, dem HAP-New +Hay-Eff-See people open dem mouth and start attack dem observers.

Dem even ban de Carter Centre from coming back just like dem ban flour and seh it restricted.

Now de Bingo virus spread.

St. Kitts and Nevis decide dem nah wan no observer from the OAS fuh dem elections. The more things change, de more it remain de same.

Talk half and hope Claw-dette open she eye before she open she mouth.