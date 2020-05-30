Woman, grand-daughter killed after tree falls on camp during storm

Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 54-year-old woman and her nine-year-old grand-daughter were killed after a tree, uprooted during heavy rainfall, fell on a camp at Imbaimadai, Upper Mazaruni on Thursday.
Police identified the victims as Desiree John, a farmer, and her grand-daughter, Cindy John, a student, of Kambaru Village.
The camp is owned by 55-year-old Benneth John, the dead woman’s husband. He was in another camp at the same location when the mishap occurred.
Police said that Desiree John, her 21-year-old daughter, Romelia John; grandchildren Cindy John, aged 9; Fauya John, 9; and Rishauna John, 2, were having dinner in the kitchen area at around 18:20 hrs on Thursday when a tree fell on the camp during a downpour.
On rushing to the area, Mr. John found his wife and nine-year-old grand-daughter motionless and pinned beneath the tree.
He took them to the Imbaimadai Health Outpost, where Cindy John was pronounced dead on arrival at around 09:45 hrs yesterday.
Desiree John succumbed at around 11:30 hrs.
May 30, 2020In a statement from Stirling Hamman, Chairman of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee, the body has indicated that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a major rethink of the sporting...
May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
After pointing out that there were foreign citizens serving in Guyana’s parliament, Nagamootoo went on to add; “…... more
A disturbing report emerged yesterday. It is alleged that just as one of the ballot boxes was opened for counting, one... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]