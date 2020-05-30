Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Woman, grand-daughter killed after tree falls on camp during storm

May 30, 2020

A 54-year-old woman and her nine-year-old grand-daughter were killed after a tree, uprooted during heavy rainfall, fell on a camp at Imbaimadai, Upper Mazaruni on Thursday.
Police identified the victims as Desiree John, a farmer, and her grand-daughter, Cindy John, a student, of Kambaru Village.
The camp is owned by 55-year-old Benneth John, the dead woman’s husband. He was in another camp at the same location when the mishap occurred.
Police said that Desiree John, her 21-year-old daughter, Romelia John; grandchildren Cindy John, aged 9; Fauya John, 9; and Rishauna John, 2, were having dinner in the kitchen area at around 18:20 hrs on Thursday when a tree fell on the camp during a downpour.
On rushing to the area, Mr. John found his wife and nine-year-old grand-daughter motionless and pinned beneath the tree.
He took them to the Imbaimadai Health Outpost, where Cindy John was pronounced dead on arrival at around 09:45 hrs yesterday.
Desiree John succumbed at around 11:30 hrs.

