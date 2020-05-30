Things does happen on June 13th

Dem boys seh…

Dem boys feel dat de HAP-New + HAY-EFF-SEE nah look like dem wan come out from power. Is like Soulja Bai gat Crazy Glue pon he backside dat he stick down on de President’s chair.

Dem boys want know if Soulja Bai gon tek de country back to de past. Dem boys worry dat he gon return de country to Burnham days. Dat would be de wuss thing dat can happen to Guyana because Burnham was not three cents. He was a whole shilling.

Forty years ago, Burnham’s party go an ass-ass-inate a bright man named Dr. Walter Rodney. He was de leader of de WPA. Burnham used to call dem de Worst Possible Alternative.

Rodney give Burnham a false name…‘King Kong’. Rodney get kill on de 13th June 1980. Dat is long before nuff of dem reporters wha deh bout now was born. De 13th June this year gon mek 40 years since he get kill.

Incidentally, dat is de same day which GEE-CUM set as de deadline fuh end de recount.

By den Guyanese should finally know who win de elections, after more than 3 months waiting in de wilderness.

By den, too, dem boys gon know wheder like Rodney, democracy gon get ass-ass-inate. Right now yuh nah know who fuh trust in GEE-CUM.

All kinds of plan hatching in deh.

Dem boys nah gat too much trust in Claw-dette. She let dem boys down and but she also let down she own self.

Talk half and hope Claw-dette nah lock up in she office when de time come fuh declare de winner of de election!