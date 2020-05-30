St Kitts and Nevis revokes invitation to OAS observers for June 5 elections

Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
St. Kitts and Nevis (Wicnews.com)- As the June 5, 2020, general elections approach, the government has denied an earlier invitation to the Organization of American States (OAS) to send an election observer mission to St. Kitts and Nevis.
In a letter to the Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Denzil Douglas, dated May 28, OAS Secretary-General, Luis Almagro confirmed that the respected international organization had accepted Dr. Harris’ invitation of May 19, but the invitation was revoked on May 27.
Harris’ disinvitation of the OAS Observer Mission was done under the pretense of the need for COVID-19 quarantine protocols, but Secretary General Almagro said in a reply to Dr. Douglas that “OAS/GS regrets that a practical solution was not put in place like was the case in Suriname to allow our observers to deploy but is respectful of the sovereign decision.”
In a statement Friday, Dr. Douglas stated that he is concerned that something sinister is being planned.
“The electorate, citizens and residents, civil society, Caricom and friendly countries of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis must be informed of this latest development in the saga of the outgoing Harris administration’s attempts to hold on to power in the face of a sure defeat at the polls on June 5,” added Dr. Douglas.
Furthermore, he added that it is further vindication of their court action to bring an end to the unconstitutional state of emergency as evidence mounts that it is being used by Harris for an evil purpose and to give the administration an unfair advantage in the upcoming elections”, Dr. Douglas added.
May 30, 2020In a statement from Stirling Hamman, Chairman of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee, the body has indicated that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a major rethink of the sporting...
May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
After pointing out that there were foreign citizens serving in Guyana’s parliament, Nagamootoo went on to add; “…... more
A disturbing report emerged yesterday. It is alleged that just as one of the ballot boxes was opened for counting, one... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]