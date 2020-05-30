St Kitts and Nevis revokes invitation to OAS observers for June 5 elections

St. Kitts and Nevis (Wicnews.com)- As the June 5, 2020, general elections approach, the government has denied an earlier invitation to the Organization of American States (OAS) to send an election observer mission to St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a letter to the Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Denzil Douglas, dated May 28, OAS Secretary-General, Luis Almagro confirmed that the respected international organization had accepted Dr. Harris’ invitation of May 19, but the invitation was revoked on May 27.

Harris’ disinvitation of the OAS Observer Mission was done under the pretense of the need for COVID-19 quarantine protocols, but Secretary General Almagro said in a reply to Dr. Douglas that “OAS/GS regrets that a practical solution was not put in place like was the case in Suriname to allow our observers to deploy but is respectful of the sovereign decision.”

In a statement Friday, Dr. Douglas stated that he is concerned that something sinister is being planned.

“The electorate, citizens and residents, civil society, Caricom and friendly countries of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis must be informed of this latest development in the saga of the outgoing Harris administration’s attempts to hold on to power in the face of a sure defeat at the polls on June 5,” added Dr. Douglas.

Furthermore, he added that it is further vindication of their court action to bring an end to the unconstitutional state of emergency as evidence mounts that it is being used by Harris for an evil purpose and to give the administration an unfair advantage in the upcoming elections”, Dr. Douglas added.