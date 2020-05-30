Recount extended to 13th June -as 82 boxes counted on Day 24

After failing to complete the National Recount within the 25 days initially allocated, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has extended the date of the exercise to June 13, thereby providing an additional 14 days to complete the recount.

In a gazetted addendum, it stated that the recount shall be conducted continuously each day, including weekends and holidays, from 08:00hrs to 19:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal on the East Coast. It additionally stated that the recount shall process with 12 workstations until its conclusion, an increase of two workstations from what was stated in the order.

According to the order, the Commission shall, after deliberating on the report, determine whether it should request the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) to use the data compiled in accordance with paragraph 12 as the basis for the submission of a report under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act Cap, provided that the Commission shall, no later than three days after receiving the report, make the declaration of the results of the credible count of the elections held on the March 2, 2020.

Paragraph 12 of the order stipulates that the matrices for the recount of the ten electoral districts shall then be tabulated by the Chief Elections Officer and shall be submitted in a report, together with a summary of the observation reports for each district to the Commission.

Meanwhile, on what was Day 24 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of an additional 82 ballot boxes. This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,548, with 791 to be counted.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the distribution for boxes was 25 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 24 for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); nine for Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni); 11 for Region Nine (Upper Takaku-Upper Essequibo) and 13 for Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

She went on to state that of the total number of Statements of Recount 1,521 were tabulated for the General Election and 1,491 for the Regional Election. Notably, the recount for Regions One, Two, Three and Seven have also been completed, with Region Eight expected to be closed off tomorrow.