Police again breaks up Uitvlugt workers protest

The workers of the Uitvlugt Estate were for the second day in a row asked to disperse by police. According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the workers of that West Coast sugar factory continued their protest actions “as they continued to demand measures to promote adequate social distancing at the workplace while ensuring that their hours-of-work remained outside of the curfew period.”

It was disclosed that as the workers continued their protests, in keeping with the relevant conditions, a contingent of police officers again turned up.

“In announcing their presence, the officers instructed the workers to immediately end their picketing and to disperse from the vicinity. When asked why they were being asked to end their picketing, the police advised that the COVID-19 restrictions prevented such activities.”

The workers and the union insisted that the workers were standing approximately six feet from each other and were wearing their masks.

“Notwithstanding the explanation,” stated the Union, “the police insisted and the workers being respectful heeded their call though most upset and disturbed. We see the escalation of the issue to the point it has reached as being most unfortunate. Certainly, we hold that sober-minded discussions could well see an appropriate arrangement being reached in the interest of all parties.”

The union made it clear that the workers’ call has significant merit and is in keeping with policies that have been embraced in other sections of the estate already.

“All they are seeking is equitable treatment as they seek to remain safe at this time. At this time, the GuySuCo remains inflexible though at the commencement of the out-of-crop period it had agreed that workers would not work during the curfew period. At a meeting yesterday between the union and the estate management, the workers expressed a willingness to compromise to some extent. The Estate, however, adamantly held to its position and insisted that the workers must work in the curfew hours notwithstanding the difficulties they faced.”

GuySuCo, now reduced to three estates, is facing major financial issues with the Coalition closing four estates in the last four years. The remaining estates are Uitvlugt, Blairmont and Albion.

