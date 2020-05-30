Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next tourney maybe until 2022

In a statement from Stirling Hamman, Chairman of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee, the body has indicated that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a major rethink of the sporting world and the next scheduled Over-50 tournament could be held until 2022.

“It seems like yesterday that we were all together at the Over-50s Cricket World Cup in Cape Town. However, just two months later we are in a totally different place facing a totally different future, at least for the next year.

When we said our “bon voyages” in Cape Town, which saw everyone apart from three members of the Sri Lankan contingent (Mahes and Tina de Zoysa, and Suranjith Dharmasena) make it safely home, your Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee advised that we would announce the future of the event by 1, September 2020, with it most likely to be held in Cape Town in March of 2021.

However, the rapid pace and dramatic effect of COVID-19 on the world’s health and economies has forced us to reconsider this as we now have enough facts and likely scenarios to guide us in our decision making,” he stated in the release.

Hamman continued in the release, “Hence, we advise all of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup participating countries and those who may consider applying in the future that the next Over-50s Cricket World Cup will not be staged until at least 2022.

We also advise it is the Committee’s intention to hold the event in Cape Town in March 2022 and this will be confirmed by 1, January 2021.

In the meantime, as all countries will be at different stages on the recovery curve over the next year or so, we sincerely encourage as many bilateral and trilateral Over-50s International series between neighboring member nations as possible. Please advise Jim Morrison ([email protected]) of any such fixtures ASAP for publication on www.over50scricket.com and the Facebook page so we can all enjoy your matches.”

The release noted that, “…the stranded members of the Sri Lankan group are being safely cared for by Roger Moult and our VCASA colleagues in Cape Town until their pending departure home. We will be in contact with everyone in due course. In the meantime, stay safe,” the release concluded.