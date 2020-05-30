Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

New Amsterdam Hospital recalls body from funeral parlour in bizarre incident

A rather bizarre story was relayed to Kaieteur News late last evening of an interesting occurrence between a funeral parlour and doctors at the New Amsterdam Hospital.
According to information received, the funeral home was contacted to uplift a dead body in Angoy’s Avenue around 6pm. It was understood that the undertakers ventured to the location and uplifted the body of a man and transported it to the New Amsterdam Hospital.
The body was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital and taken to the funeral home for storage until a post mortem examination was to be conducted. Kaieteur News was informed that half an hour after the body was placed in cold storage, a call was received from the hospital requesting that the body be returned to the hospital.

The reason given was that the doctors may have felt a pulse on the victim before he was sent back to the parlour. The body was immediately taken back to the hospital where checks were done. Thankfully, no mispronouncement was made and the man was indeed deceased before being placed into the freezer. It was said that the doctors wanted a blood sample from the victim to perform a test for the COVID-19 virus. The body was later returned to the funeral home where it awaits an autopsy.

