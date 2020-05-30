Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

More flooding in “Deep South” Rupununi

May 30, 2020 News 0

Heavy rainfall in‘Deep South’ Rupununi, Region Nine, has caused creeks to overtop resulting in flooding in several communities. According to reports, the roadway at Aishalton Village in the vicinity of Kabanwau bridge, is flooded. Several farmlands are also currently under water with communities like Achawib and others under water as well; relief had to be rushed days ago to flood-stricken Konashen.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday travelled to Gunns/Masekenari Village in the Konashen District, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), where it conducted a damage assessment and handed over 60 food hampers to the Toshao, Paul Chikema as residents continue to battle with rising waters in the village.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next tourney maybe until 2022

Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next tourney maybe until...

May 30, 2020

In a statement from Stirling Hamman, Chairman of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee, the body has indicated that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a major rethink of the sporting...
Read More
FIFA issues guidelines on penalisation of spitting and other related actions

FIFA issues guidelines on penalisation of...

May 30, 2020

Percival is most successful Regional U-19 Captain

Percival is most successful Regional U-19 Captain

May 30, 2020

Lusignan Golf Club gives Hampers to Caddies

Lusignan Golf Club gives Hampers to Caddies

May 29, 2020

“Difficult to stay motivated” – Hockey Coach Fernandes

“Difficult to stay motivated” – Hockey...

May 29, 2020

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class...

May 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019