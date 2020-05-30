More flooding in “Deep South” Rupununi

Heavy rainfall in‘Deep South’ Rupununi, Region Nine, has caused creeks to overtop resulting in flooding in several communities. According to reports, the roadway at Aishalton Village in the vicinity of Kabanwau bridge, is flooded. Several farmlands are also currently under water with communities like Achawib and others under water as well; relief had to be rushed days ago to flood-stricken Konashen.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday travelled to Gunns/Masekenari Village in the Konashen District, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), where it conducted a damage assessment and handed over 60 food hampers to the Toshao, Paul Chikema as residents continue to battle with rising waters in the village.