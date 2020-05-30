Miner beaten to death following row… Dredge owner, police trap prime suspect

Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police have successfully managed to trap the prime suspect who allegedly punched David James of Port Kaituma North West District (NWD) to death last Tuesday evening at a mining camp located in Arranguy Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
Police said that the man returned on Wednesday morning from his hideout and showed up at his employer’s camp. The dredge owner and other employees assured the suspect that everything was fine and told him to remain in camp and relax. Contact was then made with the police, unknown to the suspect and the arrest was made at around 17:40 hrs (in the afternoon).
Initial reports carried by this newspaper stated that dead miner was involved in a row with the suspect’s friend at a mining camp. The friend had left the camp but returned shortly after with the suspect by his side. The suspect then confronted the victim and the confrontation reportedly turned physical.
The suspect then punched the victim several times to the face and about the body causing him to collapse to the ground. The victim’s body was found by police lying in a hammock with multiple marks of violence.
