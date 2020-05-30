Guns, ganja seized, woman arrested in Berbice River raids

Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police found two unlicensed firearms and a quantity of packaged cannabis during a search operation in the Berbice River.
Kaieteur News was informed that the police acted on information and ventured to the home of a farmer at DeVeldt, Berbice River on Thursday to conduct a search for arms and ammunition. During the visit to the home, the farmer was not at the location but a female who resides at East Canje, Berbice was present. She handed over an unlicensed pistol and has since been taken into police custody. Police are trying to locate the farmer who she said was her brother. She has since given a statement to police. Meanwhile, the ranks also ventured to another house up the Berbice River at Bartica Village and, during a search, unearthed twenty kilograms of suspected cannabis packaged in twenty-three parcels, as well as twenty pounds of suspected dried cannabis of which the total street value is $1,600,000, along with an unlicensed shotgun and several identification documents in favour of the occupant. Police are investigating further.
