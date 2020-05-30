File for an extension of stay – US embassy advises Guyanese stuck in the States

There is an easy fix for Guyanese stuck in the United State and worried about over-staying their time, the US Embassy in Georgetown said yesterday – simply file an application for an extension. “Some non-immigrants may be forced to remain in the United States beyond their authorized period of stay because of travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If visa holders anticipate that they will be in the U.S. beyond their authorized period of stay, they should file for an extension of their stay through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by following the instructions at https://www.uscis.gov/i-539,” the US Embassy said in a Facebook notice yesterday.

The Embassy warned that lengthy stays in the United States on a visitor visa, and failure to request a timely extension of stay, can affect one’s continued eligibility for a visitor’s visa.

Recently, the National COVID-19 Task Force approved the return of roughly 300 Guyanese currently stuck in the US, once they take the test and are prepared for two weeks of quarantine.

Under US law, it is illegal to overstay the time that immigration would allow at the time of stamping in at the ports.