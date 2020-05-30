COVID-19 cases remain at 150

Latest update May 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health has reported that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at 150, inclusive of 11 deaths and 67 recoveries.
To date, 1,586 tests have been conducted yielding 1,436 negative results. This was disclosed by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud in the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update. Seventy-two persons are housed in isolation at various facilities across Guyana while two patients remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Eleven persons are also in institutional quarantine.
Dr. Persaud reiterated that everyone is asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. He also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a facemask if they have to go out. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is reporting 5,593,631 confirmed cases, globally with 353,334 deaths; while in the Region of the Americas, the total number of positive cases is 2,556,479 with deaths climbing to 148,412. (DPI)
