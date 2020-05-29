UG students to assist citizens to complete COVID-19 public assistance application

In an effort to improve access to services, the Ministry of Social Protection [MoSP] is collaborating with students of the University of Guyana (Masters in Social Work Class) to assist eligible persons to successfully complete the COVID-19 Public Assistance Form.

According to the Ministry, the form, which was introduced online on May 20, 2020, helps to identify and provide much needed tangible support for vulnerable households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The assigned personnel will fill the forms online on behalf of eligible applicants, who may have difficulties because of varying reasons. These persons are required to call the numbers provided on the specified days and times only for assistance,” the Ministry announced Wednesday.

Application Forms can be accessed on the Ministry’s website at https://mosp.gov.gy/ or https://government.gy/eform/241.

The public assistance initiative is being looked at closely as it entails assistance to potentially thousands of vulnerable persons hard-hit by COVID-19.

The Civil Defence Commission had started distribution of hampers in the initial days of the pandemic but it was halted after complaints about only select persons benefitting.

Under the new criteria, only individuals/households currently benefiting from Public Assistance provided by the Social Protection Ministry and who have applied for such will be considered.

Those who would have applied for Public Assistance and awaiting a response from the Ministry as well as those persons who suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19 are among those who will be considered for assistance.

Households headed by senior citizens or persons with disabilities are also top of the list of priority persons.

Schedule and contact information for COVID-19 Public Assistance