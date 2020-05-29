Speed boat mishap

Latest update May 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Several persons reportedly escaped with minor injuries yesterday after a speed boat in which they were travelling crashed into a river bank at Tamaki, Mazaruni River, Region Seven. More details of the incident will be provided in a later edition.

