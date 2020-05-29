Recount of Regions 3 and 7 ballot boxes completed

On day 23 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of an additional 90 ballot boxes, thereby completing the recount of Regions Three and Seven.

This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,466, with 873 to be counted in the two remaining days. Notably, the elections commission intends to meet today to extend the 25-day period which was initially allotted to complete the recount.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the remaining eight boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 21 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 24 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), the remaining four for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni); 14 for Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni); 11 for Region Nine (Upper Takaku- Upper Essequibo) and eight for Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

She went on to state that of the total number of Statements of Recount 1,423 were tabulated for the General Election and 1,439 for the Regional Election.

The recount for Regions One and Two have also been completed.

=