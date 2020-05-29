Recount of Regions 3 and 7 ballot boxes completed

Latest update May 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
On day 23 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of an additional 90 ballot boxes, thereby completing the recount of Regions Three and Seven.
This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,466, with 873 to be counted in the two remaining days. Notably, the elections commission intends to meet today to extend the 25-day period which was initially allotted to complete the recount.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the remaining eight boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 21 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 24 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), the remaining four for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni); 14 for Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni); 11 for Region Nine (Upper Takaku- Upper Essequibo) and eight for Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice).
She went on to state that of the total number of Statements of Recount 1,423 were tabulated for the General Election and 1,439 for the Regional Election.
The recount for Regions One and Two have also been completed.
=
May 29, 2020The COVID 19 has affected the operations of many industries and organisations financially all over the world and the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is no different. The club has been closed since the...
May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 27, 2020
It takes deep layers of suspicious quality in the character of a human to defend Claudette Singh. But Singh’s deportment... more
Great danger lies ahead! The rigging of elections is the first stage in the transition towards dictatorship and authoritarianism. If... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]