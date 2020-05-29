PAHO/WHO, MoPH to host concert in support of frontline health workers

The Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, (PAHO/WHO ) is teaming up with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to sponsor a virtual concert in honour of health workers on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert titled “Standing Together For One Guyana” will be live streamed via Facebook and Voice of Guyana (Radio) and is expected to be rebroadcast on the National Communications Network (NCN) television on Sunday (May 31).

The concert will feature a number of locally and regionally acclaimed Guyanese artistes including: Charmaine Blackman, Timeka Marshall, Terry Gajraj and Poonam Singh.

According to PAHO/WHO representative to Guyana, Dr. William Adu-Krow, the concert is part of a collective effort to help health workers cope with the psychological impact of working through a global pandemic.

“This concert is for healthcare workers on the frontline and their families; for those persons who support health workers; those persons, who lost family members to the disease, those who survived the disease, those battling it right now and everyone affected by it in some way or another.

[But] especially for the nurses and doctors, who have been on the frontline putting themselves at risks to keep others safe…We just hope to help lift their spirits during a troubling time.” Dr. Adu Krow said.

PAHO/WHO has been collaborating with the Ministry of Public Health on a number of initiatives aimed at addressing COVID-19.

Among them are efforts to provide the country with the tools necessary for adequate COVID-19 testing. PAHO/WHO has already provided Guyana with thousands of testing kits and is slated to supply an additional 20,000 kits.

In an invited comment on the issue of testing, Dr. Adu-Krow told Kaieteur News that Guyana’s pace of testing for the disease is ample at this time.

He said there is no need for rapid testing for COVID -19 in Guyana.

“The diagnosis of a test done via the laboratory will take “a day or two” to produce results but is more accurate. It is better to have the laboratory test done than the rapids which result in false negatives and lead to misdiagnosis,” he explained.