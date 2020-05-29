One dead, two injured in Rupert Craig smash-up

Latest update May 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

A smash up along the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara has left one dead and two others injured.

The blood stained section of the Rupert Craig highway where the accident occurred.

The incident, which involved a Toyota Rav 4 and a Pit Bull minibus, occurred at around 09:00hrs yesterday.
In a video seen by this publication, two women were seen lying in pools of blood after the collision as a crowd gathered to render assistance.
An ambulance arrived shortly after and removed the women.
It was later revealed that one of the women, who was identified as 20-year-old Tabica Sukhoo, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The other is said to be still hospitalised.

 

New 2019