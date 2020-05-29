One dead, two injured in Rupert Craig smash-up

A smash up along the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara has left one dead and two others injured.

The incident, which involved a Toyota Rav 4 and a Pit Bull minibus, occurred at around 09:00hrs yesterday.

In a video seen by this publication, two women were seen lying in pools of blood after the collision as a crowd gathered to render assistance.

An ambulance arrived shortly after and removed the women.

It was later revealed that one of the women, who was identified as 20-year-old Tabica Sukhoo, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The other is said to be still hospitalised.