Humans are unpredictable except Claudette Singh

It takes deep layers of suspicious quality in the character of a human to defend Claudette Singh. But Singh’s deportment over the past two months has been an invaluable lesson to the young generation of Guyana. If it weren’t for the marauding conduct of Singh, this country would never have seen the true mental structure of some Guyanese that the society has come to know and respect.

I will always remain aware of Eusi Kwayana’s contribution to our country’s history but I can and will never see his explanations of events during the past 80 years in Guyana in the same way after his most regrettable defence of Singh. I will go back to his books and iconoclastically reassess them.

Some women gave an interview in the Chronicle (see my column of Sunday, May 10, 2020 titled; “After this, we will never see some Guyanese the same way again”) in which words of obnoxiousness came out of their mouths defending this lady. One of the dimensions of their output was insulting to civilization. They said Singh is a woman and they resent the criticism of her because she is a woman.

Out of fear of libel, I would like to tell these women that a human is essentially unfit for society if they refuse to see the flaws in others and are willing to defend those flaws. What is strange is that feminist women in Guyana have remained silent on what these three women told the Chronicle. I guess if a woman uses the N word or the C word in Guyana, we must not chastise them because after all, she is a woman. When you think you have seen all the aberrations and asininities of humans, you have to come to Guyana to see how inexhaustible the list is.

What has Singh done to this nation? Well a short, simple letter in the newspapers recently tells the tragic story of Singh and the sad reality of a dystopian country named Guyana. After a silence of two months, Singh wrote to the newspapers to inform the nation that PPP GECOM commissioner, Sase Gunraj, does not speak for her and he misquoted her. After two months of shocking reticence, she made a public appearance to wax lyrical on such inconsequentiality. One wonders if Singh is capable of separating frivolities from exigencies.

This is the same lady whose peculiar behaviour one evening at the GECOM command centre in the Ashmin Building sent shock waves through Guyana and must have alarmed not only the region but the world. In the midst of barefaced rigging of the election that night, in the presence of two past CARICOM Prime Ministers, the observer team from CARICOM, international observer teams and international diplomats from the EU, Canada and the US, Singh was locked in a room for hours.

Panic spread. The ambience became a scene from an Agatha Christie movie. Voices turned into a tsunami of guesses. Was she a prisoner of the riggers? Was she hiding to obfuscate her immense partialities? Was she killed? Did she faint? Was she on her smart phone talking to Mingo?

Hours after, a smiling Singh, with an infinitesimal smirk of cynicism on her visage, emerged from her comfortable “prison” and emulated the gait of Peter Sellers in his Pink Panther movie series. Singh has never explained what happened in that room. But here is what Guyanese were told afterwards.

On the Kaieteur Radio, Adam Harris told me and Leonard Gildarie that while in her locked room, she sent for him and Glenn Lall. They went down to see her but the police refused to open the door even though they told him she summoned them. It was a pantomime. She had no intention of seeing the two powerful media personalities. It was one of her games.

The play has gone on. Singh moves from one part of the stage to another and will be there until the denouement. When she draws the curtain to end the histrionics, she will be as predictable as she always was since she became the lady that could not see the boat Mingo was sailing in and the direction he was going although the entire nation saw Mingo rowing his boat

What form will the denouement take? With Singh that is easy to know. She is a predicable lady. Her three peculiar colleagues in GECOM, including the manager of the WPA head office (really ironic, Walter Rodney is turning in his grave), Desmond Trotman, will ask for a declaration of a nullification of the election. Singh with her Peter Sellers smile will agree. You wanna bet? Don’t bet. You will lose. Singh is very predictable.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)