Guyana records 11 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours – number moves to 150

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, in an update on Guyana’s efforts to contain COVID-19 noted that as of yesterday there were 11 new cases. The new cases have taken the COVID -19 number from 139- 150 in 24 hours.

According to the CMO, the number of COVID -19 deaths remain at 11. In addition, he said that 67 persons have recovered while there are 72 active cases in institutional isolation, two in the COVID-19 ICU and 11 in institutional quarantine.

He said that to date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 559 with the total number of negative cases being 1,409.

During the live streamed update, the CMO appealed to residents of Region One, and particularly miners, to take extra care and adhere to the guidelines for mining in order to protect their families and friends.

“Please report if you have information of non-nationals entering your region, especially now that the border is closed. The non-official crossings are adding to the burden of surveillance.

We continue to plead with residents to call the hotline if you present any signs or symptoms consistent with the coronavirus disease,” the CMO said.

According to the Public Health official, there have been reports of acts of discrimination in some of the sub districts.

“We ask in this crisis, that instead of shunning your fellow citizens that you use this opportunity to come together as one and be tolerant. Residents of the Communities in Region One, the worst scenario will be your refusal to cooperate with the medical authorities and the guidelines.

This fight is for everyone and so I ask you to act responsibly; if a death occurs, then you should support the bereaved family, if someone recovers, you should reach out and give your total support,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CMO encouraged citizens to make full use of the mobile testing sites

“As you know, in order to effectively uncover those who would have come into contact with a confirmed case, the Ministry of Public Health has initiated two permanent sites in Region Four, Region Six; the site is up and running at Port Mourant and in Region 10, the Upper Demerara Hospital (Wismar Hospital) is ready.

So, we encourage you to utilize this service that is available in your region; please don’t let it go to waste,” Persaud urged.

He emphasized that though the sample collection process may be uncomfortable the process is necessary.

“I understand that this process is somewhat uncomfortable, however we beg you to cooperate despite the discomfort.

You will appreciate that if the process is not performed accurately, and the sample is insufficient, we can have the wrong results. So, we ask all of you to give the testing team your full cooperation,” added Dr. Persaud.