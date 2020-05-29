GTT Camp and Robb Streets store for June 1 re-opening

After re-opening several of its retail locations to facilitate bill payments and access to services, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) will be re-opening its Camp and Robb Streets retail location on June 1, 2020, to better serve its customers.

The re-opening of this location will pattern itself after the social distancing guidelines implemented at the other GTT stores.

This is according to GTT in a statement issued yesterday to the media.

Customers entering the store, the statement said, will be asked to abide by the special arrangements which include standing on the markers 4-6 feet apart. Only 10 persons, staff included, would be permitted within the store at any given time.

“I want to applaud our customers for so far adhering to these guidelines. This is a challenging period for us all, but we are in this together and the safety of both staff and customers is important to us as we continue to provide service,” said PR Manager at GTT, Jasmin Harris.

“Our Camp and Robb location will be opened from 8AM to 3:30PM – Monday to Friday only – and priority will be given to seniors and essential workers between 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM,” she added.

Harris reminded customers of the different payment options available to GTT customers, which include Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and My GTT platforms as alternative means to pay their GTT bills online and in keeping with the immediate need for physical distancing where possible.

In May, after weeks of closing its retail locations nationwide, GTT re-opened its 55 Brickdam, Fogarty’s, Beterverwagting (BV), New Amsterdam, Linden, and Essequibo locations to facilitate direct interaction to meet the needs of their customers.