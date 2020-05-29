GECOM discovers another soaked ballot box

Latest update May 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) while in Day 23 of the National Recount ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Center found another ballot box in which the contents were soaked.
Kaieteur News was informed that the ballot box number 8036 came from District Eight. Images of the soaked ballot box showed the contents soaked and moulded.
According to information received, the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, examined the ballot box and informed the counting agents that the box cannot be checked. They were ordered to reseal the box and return it to the container.
