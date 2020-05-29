De Bingo virus crass de barda

Latest update May 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
May 29, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys seh..
De wuss has come to pass. De rigging virus start to spread. Dat is wha CARICOM and de OAS and de Commonwealth trying fuh avoid. Dem want prevent de Bingo virus from spreading to odda parts of de region.
De CARICOM and OAS bin afraid dat odda country in de Caribbean would copycat de rigging wha tek place at Ashmin Building and all de problem dat it cause and still causing.
Dem did frighten de Guyana-bred virus would contaminate de rest of de Caribbean.
Dem CARICOM leaders come hay because dem nah want de Bingo virus fuh spread to dem country.
Dem nah want rigging. Dem hoping to quarantine de Bingo virus hay.
Dem get Jagdeo and Soulja Bai fuh agree fuh a recount of de votes.
But dem had to wait more dan one month fuh de recount fuh get going because of court cases and de turtle-pace of GEE-CUM. Dat too set a bad example.
De BINGO virus now crass de barda. It gone over to Suriname. Dem had dem elections Monday and de opposition way ahead right how in de count. Dem so far ahead, dem can’t lose.
But de ruling party now calling fuh recount just like how Soulja Bai call fuh recount.
Is copycat tekkin place. Now it looks like Soulja Bai gun get company when de sanctions start.
Talk half and leh we hope dat Suriname nah send fuh Mingo fuh oversee de recount.
