Aunty Albertha celebrates 100th milestone today

Albertha Hicks, nee Burrows, better known to many as ‘Aunty Albertha’ is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

She will observe the remarkable milestone with a small group of close family members at her Campbellville, Georgetown home.

Like her, the occasion is set to be classy and sophisticated. Yeolena Callender spoke fondly of her grandmother—describing her as a proper “English woman”.

“It’s just something about the way she carries herself— her mannerisms that is much like the English. I mean, she did spend the better part of her life in England, she must have adopted those mannerisms,” Callender disclosed.

On May 29, 1920, Aunty Albertha was born in Parika to parents, Charlie Burrows, a captain in the American Navy, and mother, Caroline Anderson-Burrows, a home maker.

Aunty Albertha is the second to last of five children (three girls and two boys).

She and her siblings were raised in Charlotte Street and Kitty where she lived until she was married in 1948 to the love of her life, Milton Hicks.

Mr. Hicks also served in the US Navy. The couple migrated to the United Kingdom in 1950, and lived in London for the majority of her life. She returned home to Guyana permanently in 2012, and has been residing in Campbellville ever since.

Aunty Alberta is blessed to see six living generations; she has one daughter, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren and one great, great, great, grandchild.

She fondly recalls her life in London which always puts a smile on her face. She worked with the UK Government as an administrator responsible for coordinating housing and providing shelter for the homeless and people in hostels. As a result of her work affiliations she was well known in London, and was even invited to a Queen Elizabeth birthday celebration.

She was, and still is, a social butterfly and absolutely loves cooking and entertaining. Even as she celebrates her 100th birthday, she is fiercely independent and takes pride in catering to her every need. She still enjoys preparing all her meals, shopping, gardening and taking care of herself and her beautiful home, Callender shared.

In her day, Aunty Albertha was an ardent traveller and enjoyed visits to many exotic countries.

“Thank almighty God for the wonderful life he has given me,” is a constant phrase of hers. She is God-fearing and reads her bible every morning, praying numerous times daily. She is also a constant sounding board for guidance and advice for her grands, added Callender who revealed too that she has a heart for charity and has made many charitable contributions to both UK and Guyana. She presently serves as a key and active member in the Carib Kids Guyana foundation.

Those who know Aunty Albertha usually envy her sharp memory; she can recall the tiniest of details even from her childhood, said Callender.

The centenarian remains in good health, despite being an amputee. She lost one of her legs to Diabetes. Nevertheless, she has a fighting spirit, and does not allow her prosthetic leg to slow her stroll.

“Her advice to us”, Callender said, is “to live a decent and honest life, and love people just as you love yourself.”

She will undoubtedly be spending today expressing gratitude to the multitude of family members and good friends who have shown her love and kindness all the years.

Aunty Albertha is indeed a remarkable centenarian and we here at Kaieteur News wish her continued health and strength.