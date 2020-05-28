Latest update May 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

May 28, 2020 News 0

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Sports

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

May 28, 2020

Says managerial, analytical & listening skills key to Captaincy By Sean Devers Guyana and West Indies cricketer Leon Johnson hails from the Amerindian Village of Aratac in Santa Mission, a...
Read More
Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

May 28, 2020

Ex-Pele FC players in the Diaspora brings relief to past and present players locally

Ex-Pele FC players in the Diaspora brings relief...

May 28, 2020

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every effort being made to secure a flight

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every...

May 27, 2020

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby...

May 26, 2020

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim shares his success story in these challenging times

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion...

May 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019