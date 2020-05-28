Burial Ground murder… Second suspect charged as slain female guard laid to rest

Police have charged a second suspect for the murder of 68-year-old security guard Margaret Dawson.

Twenty-two-year-old Jermaine DeJonge was remanded to prison yesterday following his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He is said to be the same individual that was shot in the leg after allegedly attacking ranks with a knife when they tried to arrest him.

DeJonge was implicated in Dawson’s murder by a 17-year-old who claimed that he was present when DeJonge attacked and robbed Dawson in Le Repentir Cemetery.

The teen has also been charged with Dawson’s murder.

The slain security guard was laid to rest yesterday.

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, relatives, friends and colleagues turned up at the Sandy’s Funeral Home to pay their respects to Mrs. Dawson.

The United Builders Bridge Mission (UBBM), Professional Guard Service Guyana (PGS) and the Ministry of Social Protection assisted with the funeral arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UBBM Bonita Montague said that the collaborative effort to support Dawson’s was made not only because of the way her life was snuffed out, but also as a way of honouring the slain woman.

Dawson’s colleagues, many of them in tears, described her as a funny, hardworking and disciplined individual.

Her children described her as individual who was full of energy and who never stopped working.

“Despite trying to convince her that she was of age and needed to relax, she would ignore us and say that idle minds are the devil’s workshop”, said Wendy Thomas.Neighbours said that Dawson always treated everyone with kindness. One woman even claimed that the suspects in Dawson’s death can testify of her generosity. She said that her late beloved friend and neighbour would often share baked treats with the same suspects.

Dawson’s grandchildren recited poems in her honour and described her as a “jovial and energetic granny”.

Also present was the slain guard’s elder sister, Carmen Dawson who is 72 years old. The elder Dawson suffered a heart attack when she learnt of the murder of her younger sibling.

Thanks to doctors, she was able to attend the funeral.

Margaret Dawson leaves to mourn 10 children and many grandchildren.

Mrs. Dawson’s battered body was found in Le Repentir Cemetery on May 18, 2020.