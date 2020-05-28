Scotiabank to limit transactions for non-account holders

Canadian-owned Scotibank has announced the limiting of transactions for non-account holders as part of its measures to tackle COVID-19.

According to the bank yesterday, it is continuing to take important steps to help customers and employees stay protected.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way business is conducted, and keeping our customers and employees safe remains our top priority. In line with this, practising physical distancing is critical, and to this end, limiting the number of persons in our banking halls at any given time is a necessary requirement.”

The bank said that the new measures will come in effect June 8, 2020. At that time, the bank says, it will no longer facilitate transactions for non-Scotiabank customers on a permanent basis.

The transactions would include cashing of cheques; exchange of cash and cash advances in branch – ATM access still available.

There will also be limits on foreign currency transactions.

“We encourage customers to take advantage of our digital and online platforms for processing payments which give them the ability to conduct their transactions at their convenience,

24/7. Personal banking customers are now able to conduct third party transfer of funds to

other accounts within Scotiabank and at other banks via our online banking service –

ScotiaOnline.”

The bank said that ‘Small Business and Corporate, Commercial and Business Banking’ clients have the “award-winning” Cash Management Services (CMS) platform available to them for processing payments.

The bank said it has assigned dedicated workers to perform ongoing cleaning of its branches and ATM vestibules with the availability of hand sanitizers in customer areas.

There is also the installation of markings to indicate physical distancing, both inside and outside of the branches.

“The installation of transparent panels at our Teller and Customer Representative counters to help provide a safe barrier while you are conducting your transactions. Customers are encouraged to visit our Website: www.gy.scotiabank.com for official COVID-19 updates, or reach out to us via 223-4357 (HELP). We will be pleased to help you navigate during this challenging period.”