Sattaur made sterling contributions in tax administration – GRA

The country’s premier tax collection agency has paid tribute to its former head, Khurshid Sattaur.

According to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), its management and staffers remain deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the former Commissioner-General on Tuesday.

“The Revenue Authority uses this opportunity to express its condolences to the relatives, friends and colleagues of Mr. Sattaur, many of whom would have worked closely with him during his tenure in the then Inland Revenue Department where he joined the department in early 1984 as a Senior Inspector of Taxes after being successful at his ACCA studies in the United Kingdom, and the subsequent Guyana Revenue Authority where he served in various senior positions, and his eventual promotion to Commissioner-General.”

GRA said that Sattaur, a Chartered Accountant and Auditor, made a sterling contribution to tax administration in Guyana, and to the process of reforming the semi-autonomous organisation into a premier tax collection body.

“Mr. Sattaur played an instrumental role in the GRA adopting the Total Revenue Integrated Processing System (TRIPS) Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and was at the helm of the Authority when the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime was introduced to Guyana in 2007, and later in 2012 when its operations were consolidated and its services moved to the new head office on Camp Street in 2012.”

Sattaur served in his capacity as Commissioner-General of the GRA from 2003 to 2016.

“He will be missed,” GRA said.

Sattaur, 62, died at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital on Tuesday. He has been ill for a while now.

His funeral was held at the Muslim Youth Organisation facilities, Woolford Avenue.

Paying their respects were Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Irfaan Ali, among others.