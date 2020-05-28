Miner beaten to death following row

Latest update May 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are trying to locate a prime suspect who allegedly beat a miner to death at around 18:30 hrs on Tuesday at Aranguy Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
Police said David James of Port Kaituma, Region One, North West District (NWD) was imbibing with another miner at their employer’s mining camp when an argument ensued between them.
The employee then left but returned shortly after with a friend, who confronted James again. This time however, the other friend punched James several times until he collapsed.
The suspect and employee then fled the scene. Police found James dead in a hammock with multiple marks of violence.
Police apprehended the employee while his accomplice is still on the run.
