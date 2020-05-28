Hydromet office warns of heavy rainfall, flash flooding over next few days

A flood warning had been issued for flood-prone areas over the next few days.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Hydro meteorological Service, rainfall accumulation is expected to range from 15.0 mm to 60.0 mm.

Persons residing in flood-prone areas are advised to take precautions against possible flash floods while those residing in hilly areas should also be on the alert for possible landslides.

For the months of May, June and July, the Hydromet Office forecasts that all regions will experience above normal rainfall with some extreme events during these months.

Already the Civil Defence Commission has received complaints of damage to properties in a few communities due to freak storms.

Above normal high tide is expected during June 1 and June 8, 2020, with the highest tides expected to reach 3.13 meters on June 4, 2020, 3.16 meters on June 5, 2020, and 3.14 on June 6, 2020.

The Civil Defence Commission is urging residents in communities that are prone to flooding to take all the necessary precautions.

Further, kindly call the Civil Defence Commission, 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623-1700, 600-7500, 226-1114 or message us through our Civil Defence Commission-CDC Facebook page to report flooding or landslides in your community.