GECOM discovers another soaked ballot box

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) while in Day 23 of the National Recount ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Center found another ballot box where the contents were soaked.

Kaieteur News was informed that the ballot box number 8036 came from District 8.

Images of the soaked ballot box showed the contents soaked and molded.

According to information received, the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield examined the ballot box and informed the counting agents that box cannot be checked.

They were ordered to reseal the box and return it to the container.