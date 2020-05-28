Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

By Calvin Chapman

Guyana’s middle-distance ace, Andrea Foster, who is a student-athlete at the Clemson University in South Carolina, USA, continues to excel and fly the Golden Arrowhead high and she was recognised recently for her stellar performances on the track.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Foster among six members of the Tigers’ Track & Field programme to receive All-American honors following their qualification for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships this past March. The other five individuals include Devon Brooks, LaFranz Campbell, Marcus Parker, Laurie Barton and Rebekah Smith.

The former Running Braves athlete is set to graduate later in the year with a BSc in Health Sciences but during an interview with Kaieteur Sport, she explained that although she is focused on her short term goals, there is no limitation on what she has set herself to achieve.

Foster shared that when she first left the shores of the ‘land of many waters’ she was well advised by many, including her coach Julian Edmonds, to make the best of her opportunity and she was determined to not follow in the footsteps of some who would’ve tainted the name of Guyanese student-athletes but to be a great example for others to follow and break the cycle of disappointment.

“I know our country have the talent and I wanted to pave the way for others. It really warms my heart to see my fellow Guyanese excelling and I hope that myself and the others we have over here doing well now, including Joanna (Archer), Chantoba, Lloyd (McCurdy), Arinze and others, can inspire athletes back home to continue working hard,” the Beterverwagting native shared.

She further shared that, “I try to stay connected with athletes at home and I always advise them to draw a goal, set a timeline then go after it. As a student-athlete, it is important to note that schoolwork is important. Even though you may excel on the track, it’s equally important to keep your grades up.”

Foster revealed that she was confident to making the 2020 Tokyo Games and vowed to continue working hard to realise her dream of not only participating at the Olympics but to be competitive, in her pet event of course, the 800m.

She is targeting the national 800m record that stands at 2m 02s (indoors) and Foster is knocking at the door with a recently registered personal best of 2m 04s (indoors).