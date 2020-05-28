Former Comptroller of Customs, Clarence Chue, dies

Former Comptroller of Customs, Clarence Chue, who famously marched into Customs House and took back his job, has died.

Chue, said to be about 70, died at a city hospital after being rushed there yesterday, a family member told Kaieteur News.

Chue, head of the Customs, was sent home for allegations of corruption in the 90s. He took the matter to court and won his reinstatement in the late 90s.

However, the administration then, under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, was reportedly uncomfortable with Chue. His reinstatement was delayed.

With the backings of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Chue, with supporters, marched into Customs House, which was then housed on Main Street, and took his seat.

It made the news in a big way back then. The Comptroller of Customs was a major, powerful position.

His tenure was reportedly short-lived as his position was made redundant.

That is because the Guyana Revenue Authority was established, bringing together Customs and a number of other government revenue services.

Chue had, back in 1998, challenged the establishment of the GRA but this challenge was eventually thrown out by the courts.

The grouping of common functions of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Customs and Excise Department were, reportedly, expected to eliminate overlapping and result in savings to the Treasury. The reforms in the 90s had targeted especially corruption and poor service at Customs.

Chue’s passing yesterday came a day after the passing of Khurshid Sattaur, former Commissioner-General of GRA.

There were outpourings for Chue yesterday on social media with former colleagues remembering him for his knowledge of Customs laws.