Fifty-one vendors fined for not wearing masks – M&CC

City vendors are discovering how much more costly it is to not wear a mask than to shell out a mere $300 for one.

Fifty-one vendors were found operating without masks have been fined $5,000 each for ignoring the guidelines set by the Georgetown Municipality during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the City Hall, these vendors were found operating at Albouystown, Stabroek, and Bourda markets.

The Mayor and the City Councillors (M&CC) have implored all citizens to observe the COVID-19, precautionary guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health.

“We have to work together to beat COVID-19, the statement added.

The M&CC had introduced measures to stop the spread of the disease. Among them, the Council had announced that it would be opening markets from 07:00h to 16:00 hrs.

The M&CC noted that only one main gate will be opened at each market, adding that all stallholders/vendors and their staff are required to wear a facemask throughout the duration of their operations.

Failing to comply with this directive, the Council said it will result in persons being charged a penalty fee of $5,000.

Further, the M&CC said that shoppers will not be allowed to enter municipal markets without masks. There will be no exemptions.

Meanwhile, a limited number of shoppers will be allowed to enter each market at a given time.

Also, social distancing of six feet must be adhered to with absolutely no crowding or large gathering at the stalls. In fact, stallholders are expected to regulate this activity and will be held accountable for any breaches.

The M&CC added too that unauthorised vending is prohibited and anyone found selling at any place that is not approved by the Council will be subjected to the payment of a removal fee of $25,000.