Latest update May 28th, 2020 3:16 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fifty-one vendors fined for not wearing masks – M&CC

May 28, 2020 News 0

City vendors are discovering how much more costly it is to not wear a mask than to shell out a mere $300 for one.
Fifty-one vendors were found operating without masks have been fined $5,000 each for ignoring the guidelines set by the Georgetown Municipality during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the City Hall, these vendors were found operating at Albouystown, Stabroek, and Bourda markets.
The Mayor and the City Councillors (M&CC) have implored all citizens to observe the COVID-19, precautionary guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health.
“We have to work together to beat COVID-19, the statement added.
The M&CC had introduced measures to stop the spread of the disease. Among them, the Council had announced that it would be opening markets from 07:00h to 16:00 hrs.
The M&CC noted that only one main gate will be opened at each market, adding that all stallholders/vendors and their staff are required to wear a facemask throughout the duration of their operations.
Failing to comply with this directive, the Council said it will result in persons being charged a penalty fee of $5,000.
Further, the M&CC said that shoppers will not be allowed to enter municipal markets without masks. There will be no exemptions.
Meanwhile, a limited number of shoppers will be allowed to enter each market at a given time.
Also, social distancing of six feet must be adhered to with absolutely no crowding or large gathering at the stalls. In fact, stallholders are expected to regulate this activity and will be held accountable for any breaches.
The M&CC added too that unauthorised vending is prohibited and anyone found selling at any place that is not approved by the Council will be subjected to the payment of a removal fee of $25,000.

Similar Articles

Sports

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

May 28, 2020

Says managerial, analytical & listening skills key to Captaincy By Sean Devers Guyana and West Indies cricketer Leon Johnson hails from the Amerindian Village of Aratac in Santa Mission, a...
Read More
Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

May 28, 2020

Ex-Pele FC players in the Diaspora brings relief to past and present players locally

Ex-Pele FC players in the Diaspora brings relief...

May 28, 2020

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every effort being made to secure a flight

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every...

May 27, 2020

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby...

May 26, 2020

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim shares his success story in these challenging times

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion...

May 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019