Latest update May 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

May 28, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

Johnson is most successful regional First-Class Captain

May 28, 2020

Says managerial, analytical & listening skills key to Captaincy By Sean Devers Guyana and West Indies cricketer Leon Johnson hails from the Amerindian Village of Aratac in Santa Mission, a...
Read More
Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

Foster earns USTFCCCA all-American honours

May 28, 2020

Ex-Pele FC players in the Diaspora brings relief to past and present players locally

Ex-Pele FC players in the Diaspora brings relief...

May 28, 2020

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every effort being made to secure a flight

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every...

May 27, 2020

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby...

May 26, 2020

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim shares his success story in these challenging times

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion...

May 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019