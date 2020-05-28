Bouters looking fuh a Mingo

Suriname had election dis week and de situation nah looking good fuh Bouters.

Dem boys seh de only ting fuh save Bouters is fuh find a man wha gon mek magic.

You know who de man is; all ah we know who de man is, but is whether Bouters can find de man. Dem boys nah hearing from Mingo since de big Bingo story at Ashmins.

But a school-boy find he. De school-boy ring Mingo and ask: “You know Maths, right?”

Mingo seh: “Yuh gon ask dah?”

De school-boy seh: “If I tek a knife and cut a cake into 3 slices, each slice will be 0.33 of the main cake, right?

Mingo reply: “Yes.”

De school-boy then seh: “But hear dis… if I multiply 0.33 by 3, I gon only get 0.99. Wha happen to the 0.01?”

Mingo seh: “It leff pon de knife.”

Moon does run tell day ketch am. Some of dem leaders in Sudan and Papua New Guinea deh facing charge fuh embezzling de country money. Dem get charge with mis-appropriating billions. Dat is a big word for thiefing de state money.

Dem get accuse of doing this after dem country find oil.

We gat some right hay in Guyana who gon face de courts soon.

Dem embezzle even before a drop of oil pump. Dem slowing down de recount so dat dem can cover dem tracks. But dem boys want tell them wha miss dem nah gon pass dem.

Dem boys know dat dem gat runnings all over de world.

But dem gat difference in every country. In America, when a policemen stop you and you try fuh put yuh hands in yuh pocket, yuh gon get shoot. Yuh suppose to keep yuh hands wheh de police can see it.

In Guyana, when a traffic policeman stop yuh, and yuh put yuh hands in yuh pocket, de policeman does smile.

Talk half and wait fuh see who gon smile when de recount dun.