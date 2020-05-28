Bartica prisoner isolated, others quarantined over suspected COVID-19 case

Latest update May 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Seven prisoners from the Bartica Police Station lock-ups have been placed in quarantine after it was suspected that one of them might have contracted Covid-19.
According to Commander of Region Seven, Linden Lord, the prisoner that is suspected to be infected was detained for simple larceny.
However, it was revealed that he had been in contact with an infected person at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
The prisoner was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was tested and isolated. The others were transported to a quarantine facility at the Bartica Community Centre.
Commander Lord said they while the man’s test results returned negative; he will remain in quarantine for the mandatory fourteen days.
A press statement yesterday by the Regional Democratic Council of Region Seven stated that there are seven individuals in Bartica who are on institutional quarantine.
It was also noted that the seven did not exhibit any symptoms of the novel Coronavirus, but were quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
May 28, 2020Says managerial, analytical & listening skills key to Captaincy By Sean Devers Guyana and West Indies cricketer Leon Johnson hails from the Amerindian Village of Aratac in Santa Mission, a...
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
Do the analysis for yourself, without help from others, if you are neutral in the current political crisis but you are... more
Whenever a political party loses an election, there are always implications for the leaders of that party. The APNU and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]