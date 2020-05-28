Latest update May 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Bartica prisoner isolated, others quarantined over suspected COVID-19 case

May 28, 2020

Seven prisoners from the Bartica Police Station lock-ups have been placed in quarantine after it was suspected that one of them might have contracted Covid-19.
According to Commander of Region Seven, Linden Lord, the prisoner that is suspected to be infected was detained for simple larceny.
However, it was revealed that he had been in contact with an infected person at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
The prisoner was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was tested and isolated. The others were transported to a quarantine facility at the Bartica Community Centre.
Commander Lord said they while the man’s test results returned negative; he will remain in quarantine for the mandatory fourteen days.
A press statement yesterday by the Regional Democratic Council of Region Seven stated that there are seven individuals in Bartica who are on institutional quarantine.
It was also noted that the seven did not exhibit any symptoms of the novel Coronavirus, but were quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

