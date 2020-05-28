As Brazil becomes epicenter for COVID-19… CMO lambasts Guyanese who brazenly continue to flout health guidelines

– CMO Dr. Shamdeo Persaud

As Brazil becomes the epicenter for COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud has expressed concern at what this poses for Guyana’s Indigenous communities that are near this nation’s southern neighbour.

“Our regions did initiate very early a gamut of measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease, but you recognise that we have absolutely no control over the situation in our bordering country,” he said.

But he also lambasted individuals who seem intent on carrying on with their laissez-faire lifestyles, seemingly unappreciative of the selfless efforts of frontline workers who are risking their lives.

“Is this callous attitude going to persist until Guyana is swarmed with a high number of deaths?”

“One death is already too many and we have eleven. Please note that our sister CARICOM countries have begun to see a decline in their numbers, yet we have an almost runaway situation – over the past four days, twelve new cases were confirmed.”

He noted that, “efforts in limiting the spread of this disease are dependent on all of us, if we do not want to end up with an exponential rise in positive cases and deaths that will overwhelm our health system.”

Dr. Persaud said that with the positive cases at the Palms Geriatric Home, the Health Ministry is working closely with the authorities to ensure that the elderly are safe.

“We are also working feverishly with all other facilities that house the elderly to contain the disease.”

Meanwhile, yesterday’s statistics indicated that COVID-19 deaths remain at eleven and the number of confirmed cases remains at 139.

The number of persons tested is 1,500 with the number of negative cases being 1,361.

Sixty-seven persons have recovered, sixty-one active cases are in institutional isolation, two patients are in the COVID-ICU and eight persons in institutional quarantine.

