Video shows container truck jumped major road causing fatal accident

Based on video footage, a container truck, which was involved in Monday night’s collision with a Toyota Spacio bearing registration plate PSS 1314, had “jumped” the intersection at Sussex and Saffon Streets, Georgetown.

The incident, which occurred at around 17:45hrs, turned out to be fatal after an occupant of the motor car, 23-year-old Terry Danraj of 33 Ogle, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, died from his injuries at around 13:00hrs yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Initial reports, carried by this newspaper, stated that the driver of the Spacio, Stephon Pearson, was proceeding north along Saffon Street at a fast rate when the container truck intercepted his path. It was also reported that Pearson did his best to stop the car but managed to clip the rail of a bridge before slamming into the trailer of the truck. Pearson was able to free himself from the wreck but a badly injured Danraj remained trapped in the front seat. When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene he was unconscious.

Two ambulances arrived shortly after and took both men to the GPHC where Danraj was said to be in a critical condition.

As was feared, Danraj passed away due to the extent of his injuries while Pearson was discharged from the hospital with a

broken arm and multiple lacerations to the body.

Speaking with Kaieteur News lastnight, Danraj’s mother said that doctors did their best to save the young man’s life but his injuries were too severe.

Danraj suffered a fractured skull and died as a result of internal bleeding.

The woman said that her now dead son, the proprietor of Terry’s Wash Bay in Ogle, spent his last moments as a happy individual. The day prior to his demise he held a celebration at the wash bay with all his close friends.

Monday afternoon Danraj kissed his mom and told her that he was going for a ride and will return soon.

This was the last time that she would see him alive. Another friend told this publication that she had been in the same car with Danraj and Pearson only hours prior to the accident.

Police have since detained the truck driver and another man who was allegedly seen drag- racing with Pearson minutes prior to the crash.

The man detained is said to be the rightful owner of the Spacio motor car and also a friend of Pearson.