The $86, 000 joke and cacophonous hullaballoo of Joe Harmon

With less than half the votes completed so far in the recounting project, Joe Harmon, (the only man in history who insinuated that governments, like political parties, contest national elections; see his response to why he employed the American PR firm, JJ&B) told Guyanese that so far 86, 367 votes are not legal ballots.

Moses Nagamootoo in the Chronicle wrote that the APNU+AFC did not increase its percentage from the 2015 election, winning the poll by the same one-seat majority. The same Chronicle, from figures supplied by Nagamootoo, reported that the 2020 election saw a production of 473, 556 valid votes (“Voter turnout for March 2 elections around 70 percent”, Daily Chronicle, March 16, page 2) with 5, 917 votes spoilt.

So where did Nagamootoo and the Chronicle get the number of 6,000 spoilt votes from when “Lil Joe” or “Joe Shan Lin” is exclaiming that 86, 000 votes were invalid? Which figures did Nagamootoo see? It is obvious that Nagamootoo saw the numbers from the final declaration that Lowenfield had which he was about to use to swear in Granger with. Lowenfield’s finality included Mingo’s numbers.

Now where did Joe get that number of 86, 000 from? But there is a more important question. If less than half of 473, 556 votes are recounted and Joe has detected 86, 000 bogus ballots, then it is likely that there is another sum of 86, 367 (making for a total of more than 160,000). This means that more than a quarter of 473, 556 votes were fraudulent. How then could such an election take place with the Prime Minister claiming that his party won and Lowenfield being ready to officially proclaim the results?

We have now to examine science and logistics. In doing so, we must at all times keep in mind, Nagamootoo’s figure of 473, 556. If at the end of the recount, Lil Joe finds 160, 000 votes were counted on March 3 that were illegal, then a logistical miracle has taken place that we have never seen and will never see in another election. If out of 473, 556 votes, 160, 000 were bogus, then the human body could not have done that.

Enter science. How is it scientifically possible in such a small voting population that an opposition party that does not have access to state resources, as the incumbent does, could pull off such a gargantuan fraud?

How do you scientifically explain that when you take into consideration the following: (1) – there are three commissioners on the election body from the ruling party; (2) – in an election contest between an Indian organization and an African entity, the GECOM employees were predominantly African; (3) – the selection of the Deputy Chief Election Officer turned out to be a very nasty affair in 2019 with the Indian opposition saying she was chosen for political purposes; (4)- subsequent events from March 3 showed that the Chief Elections Officer, his deputy and the GECOM chairman behaved in graphic ways that tell you that the opposition could not have injected 160, 000 bogus ballots on voting day without any detection.

So the question that every human being must ask – What superpower qualities this opposition party has that it could have pulled off such an incredible feat? There are only two explanations. There was a prodigious collaboration between GECOM, its employees, the polling agents of APNU+AFC and the PPP to inject 166, 000 fraudulent ballots into the election.

One has to entertain this scenario because placing 160, 000 jumbie votes into the entire election could not have gone undetected. The other depiction is the opposite of the first explanation. No such ghost train drove through Guyana on voting day. The 86, 367 illegal Xs that Lil Joe is citing is yet another manifestation of the train of asininities that APNU+AFC is driving.

Enter Claudette Singh. So we have 86, 000 ghost ballots that were counted and we are still to reach the half way mark of the sum of 473, 556. It is incumbent on Singh to dismiss Harmon’s harmonica because he is playing musical notes that do not exist and is therefore playing nonsense. When I was courting my wife 43 years ago, we were going to the seawall and we passed a place playing music. I turned to her and said: “what a cacophonous hullabaloo.” She asked: what the hell is a cacophonous hullabaloo? From that day, 43 years ago, my wife keeps mentioning that term whenever she hears disharmonies. What Joe Harmon and the clowns in APNU+AFC did was to throw a cacophonous hullabaloo on to the lap of Singh, and she is taking it seriously.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)