Lie travelling pun rocket

Dem boys rememba wah wan wise man bin seh: “A lie can travel half-way around the world, while the truth still putting on its shoes.” But dem boys also rememba dat ‘Teacher Percy’ say if you tell a lie yuh going to hell as soon as yuh die.

Dem boys seh a lot a lie passing dese days. People lying so dat dem can thief elections. But is when de truth catch up with dem liars dat de fireworks gan begin.

Yesterday dem nah bin had no fireworks fuh Independence. And is nat only because of de COVID-19 restrictions or because dem solider frighten to touch de pyrotechnics.

Dem Boys seh we nah gat nuttin fuh celebrate. We nearing three months and elections results nah declare yet. We gat people squatting in office.

What is there to celebrate when democracy is under threat? What is there to celebrate when party activists commandeering public property at de swimming pool and Soulja Bai guh and meet dem right deh? What is there to celebrate when people claiming dead people and people living in de farrin vote and dem nah produce no eeveedence? Wah is independence when there is no respect fuh de will of de people.

Guyana talkin’ about farrin interference in de internal affairs. Yet all we resources deh under farrin control. De Canadians controlling we gold; de Russians and Chinese controlling we bauxite and de British and Americans gat we oil. So wah Independence and interference we talkin bout?

Talk half and wait fuh see how independent Claw- dett gun be when de time come fuh declare de winner of de elections.