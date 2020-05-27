Latest update May 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

GECOM completes 55 percent of recount

On day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete 84 ballot boxes.

Table illustrating processed and outstanding ballot boxes

This now raises the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,290, with some 1,049 remaining to be counted in the three remaining days. However, it is presumed that the elections commission will extend the 25-day period which was allotted to complete the recount since 1,049 boxes are still remaining.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that 19 boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 14 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 21 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and 10 for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni); 10 for Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni); and nine for Region Nine (Upper Takaku- Upper Essequibo).
She went on to say that of the total number of Statements of Recount 1,254 were tabulated for the General Election, while 1,253 for the Regional Election.
Thus far the recount for Regions One, Two and Five have been completed.

