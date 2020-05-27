GECOM completes 55 percent of recount

Latest update May 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
On day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete 84 ballot boxes.
This now raises the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,290, with some 1,049 remaining to be counted in the three remaining days. However, it is presumed that the elections commission will extend the 25-day period which was allotted to complete the recount since 1,049 boxes are still remaining.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that 19 boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 14 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 21 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and 10 for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni); 10 for Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni); and nine for Region Nine (Upper Takaku- Upper Essequibo).
She went on to say that of the total number of Statements of Recount 1,254 were tabulated for the General Election, while 1,253 for the Regional Election.
Thus far the recount for Regions One, Two and Five have been completed.
May 27, 2020The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) was on Monday informed that the four boxers stranded in Cuba have been given approval to return to Guyana. This information was given during informal discussion...
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
With less than half the votes completed so far in the recounting project, Joe Harmon, (the only man in history who insinuated... more
There was once a man in Guyana who was so rich that when he got drunk he would show-off on his friends by lighting his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]