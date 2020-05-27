Former GRA boss, Khurshid Sattaur, dies

Former Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Khurshid Sattaur, has died.

Yesterday, the Guyana Islamic Trust and other organisations joined in extending condolences to his family. Sattaur was credited with

shepherding GRA through the critical times of the 2000s.

His final rites are expected today.

Family members said that he died yesterday at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He has been ailing since last year.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Brother, Khurshid Sattaur…”, the Guyana Islamic Trust said yesterday in a Facebook post.

Sattaur, a father of six, was fired by the new Coalition government in 2016, months after they came to power.

Sattaur was sent off on December 17, 2015, after 12 years as Commissioner-General.

Shortly before, GRA officials had visited the Goedverwagting home of Sattaur, removing property they say belonged to that state entity.

The former tax boss had defended himself, accusing the GRA’s Governing Board of Directors of an agenda to embarrass him.

He had been accused of leaking confidential tax information to the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic, a claim he denied.

The former tax boss also said that he had offered President David Granger to stay on, but he was made uncomfortable during his stay.

He said he had dedicated his life to Guyana and had received a national award.