Latest update May 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

May 27, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

More in this category

Sports

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every effort being made to secure a flight

Stranded boxers approved to return home, every effort being made to...

May 27, 2020

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) was on Monday informed that the four boxers stranded in Cuba have been given approval to return to Guyana. This information was given during informal discussion...
Read More
Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby...

May 26, 2020

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim shares his success story in these challenging times

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion...

May 26, 2020

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

May 25, 2020

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World title’ – Elton Dharry – Biggest disappointment was being robbed in Australia

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World...

May 25, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Five years after…

    There was once a man in Guyana who was so rich that when he got drunk he would show-off on his friends by lighting his... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019