COVID-19 mutes Independence celebrations

As was expected, the country’s 54th Independence celebrations on Monday night was quiet as handfuls of officials attended the flag-raising ceremonies in the regions.

There were no crowds.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 celebrated Guyana’s 54th Independence anniversary with a simple ceremony, in keeping with social distancing measures.

The ceremony, which was held at the Regional Democratic Council, saw in attendance just regional officials, including Regional Chairman, Renis Morian; Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, and Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon.

The Golden Arrow Head was hoisted by a rank of the Region 10 Police Division. Regional Chairman Morian made brief remarks which was followed by an award ceremony in the RDC’s boardroom. Several officials and citizens were recognised for their years of service in the areas of education, agriculture, regional service, sports, health, volunteerism, communications, etc.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, also received an award for her years of contributi

on to Region 10.

In addition to Morian and Gordon, the other awardees were: Stanley Collins, Charles Sampson, M.S, Denise Belgrave, M.S, Simone Johnson, Maylene Stephen, Mayfil Greene, Pastor Selwyn Sills, Lanna Albert, Dr. Pansy Armstrong, Dr. Joseph Armstrong, Victor Fernandes, Gloria Britton, Stanley Smith, Deryck Collins, Vivienne Munroe, Vernon Todd, Moses Pantlitz, Joseph Gravesande, Cleveland Thomas, Farouk Riyasat, Elroy Adolph, Mr Baaljit and Mortimer Mingo.

In Georgetown, the capital, members of the Guyana Defence Force hoisted the Golden Arrowhead at D’Urban Park.

In Region 5 (West Berbice), a ceremony was held at 06:00 hrs in front of the RDC Administration Office at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

Present were Jennifer Wade M.P., Ovid Morrison – Regional Executive Officer and other senior officials of the RDC, as well as Commander and Deputy Commander of the Region 5 Police Division.