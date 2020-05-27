Latest update May 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Cops to seek legal advice on suspect implicated in murder of female guard

May 27, 2020

Police are preparing to seek legal advice on whether they have enough evidence to charge a man that a teen has implicated in the murder of female security guard, Margaret Dawson.

Margaret Dawson

The suspect, said to be in his twenties and known as ‘Lil Grumbs’, was shot in the leg last week after allegedly attacking ranks with a knife as they were about to arrest him.
He was deemed to be a prime suspect after a 17-year-old alleged that he was present when ‘Lil Grumbs’ attacked and robbed 68-year-old Dawson in the Le Repentir Cemetery.
The teen has been charged with Dawson’s murder. He was allegedly found with some of the slain woman’s belongings.
He reportedly stated that he accompanied ‘Lil Grumbs’ into Le Repentir Cemetery on a CG motorcycle two Sundays ago.
They allegedly saw Dawson walking and he claimed ‘Lil Grumbs’ attacked and robbed her of jewellery and other valuables. The teen claimed that he fled on the motorcycle after ‘Lil Grumbs’ began to drag the woman further into the cemetery. Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes in the cemetery the following day.
Investigators have taken DNA samples from all of their suspects.

