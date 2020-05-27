Cops to seek legal advice on suspect implicated in murder of female guard

Latest update May 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are preparing to seek legal advice on whether they have enough evidence to charge a man that a teen has implicated in the murder of female security guard, Margaret Dawson.
The suspect, said to be in his twenties and known as ‘Lil Grumbs’, was shot in the leg last week after allegedly attacking ranks with a knife as they were about to arrest him.
He was deemed to be a prime suspect after a 17-year-old alleged that he was present when ‘Lil Grumbs’ attacked and robbed 68-year-old Dawson in the Le Repentir Cemetery.
The teen has been charged with Dawson’s murder. He was allegedly found with some of the slain woman’s belongings.
He reportedly stated that he accompanied ‘Lil Grumbs’ into Le Repentir Cemetery on a CG motorcycle two Sundays ago.
They allegedly saw Dawson walking and he claimed ‘Lil Grumbs’ attacked and robbed her of jewellery and other valuables. The teen claimed that he fled on the motorcycle after ‘Lil Grumbs’ began to drag the woman further into the cemetery. Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes in the cemetery the following day.
Investigators have taken DNA samples from all of their suspects.
=
May 27, 2020The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) was on Monday informed that the four boxers stranded in Cuba have been given approval to return to Guyana. This information was given during informal discussion...
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
With less than half the votes completed so far in the recounting project, Joe Harmon, (the only man in history who insinuated... more
There was once a man in Guyana who was so rich that when he got drunk he would show-off on his friends by lighting his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]