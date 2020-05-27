Cop under close arrest for allegedly selling seized boat engine

Latest update May 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police in Berbice are investigating one of their own – a Corporal – after it was found out that he sold a boat engine that was seized by ranks during an investigation.
According to the Commander in charge of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, “the rank is under close arrest and is being investigated for an alleged crime.” He is currently in custody at the Tactical Service Unit awaiting questioning.
Kaieteur News was informed that the Corporal, ( name withheld), during his time stationed at the Number 51 Police Station had ventured to a house with other ranks on the Corentyne since they had received information that a stolen engine was there. Reports are that when the Corporal arrived he confiscated the engine.
Kaieteur News was told that the normal procedure would be to make an entry at the station and have the engine lodged, but the Corporal instead kept the engine in his possession. It is alleged that the Corporal subsequently sold the engine with the help of another rank who is now an ex-member of the force.
The matter only recently came to light, this publication was informed, after the ex-police and the Corporal had a disagreement. The former cop reportedly convinced the owner of the engine to file a report at the station against the Corporal about the engine since he (the owner) still has the receipt for it in his possession.
A statement has since been taken from all parties involved including other ranks who were with the Corporal on the day he ventured to the house.
May 27, 2020The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) was on Monday informed that the four boxers stranded in Cuba have been given approval to return to Guyana. This information was given during informal discussion...
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
With less than half the votes completed so far in the recounting project, Joe Harmon, (the only man in history who insinuated... more
There was once a man in Guyana who was so rich that when he got drunk he would show-off on his friends by lighting his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]