Cop under close arrest for allegedly selling seized boat engine

Police in Berbice are investigating one of their own – a Corporal – after it was found out that he sold a boat engine that was seized by ranks during an investigation.

According to the Commander in charge of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, “the rank is under close arrest and is being investigated for an alleged crime.” He is currently in custody at the Tactical Service Unit awaiting questioning.

Kaieteur News was informed that the Corporal, ( name withheld), during his time stationed at the Number 51 Police Station had ventured to a house with other ranks on the Corentyne since they had received information that a stolen engine was there. Reports are that when the Corporal arrived he confiscated the engine.

Kaieteur News was told that the normal procedure would be to make an entry at the station and have the engine lodged, but the Corporal instead kept the engine in his possession. It is alleged that the Corporal subsequently sold the engine with the help of another rank who is now an ex-member of the force.

The matter only recently came to light, this publication was informed, after the ex-police and the Corporal had a disagreement. The former cop reportedly convinced the owner of the engine to file a report at the station against the Corporal about the engine since he (the owner) still has the receipt for it in his possession.

A statement has since been taken from all parties involved including other ranks who were with the Corporal on the day he ventured to the house.