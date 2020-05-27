Coalition’s claim of the fraudulent reeks of the bizarre and sinister

Something is not registering. It is not that we are slower than most, far from it. But when the following statement and position are listened to and absorbed, parsed as far as they could be and run through the mental mill, a whole range of reactions comes rushing forth like through a burst dam. The statement is this: “Harmon says APNU+AFC was successful in ‘fraudulent’ elections” (KN May 26). That incredible, almost surreal, development was presented before the torn Guyanese public and a mystified world on Monday evening. We now share our take on this bizarre situation, which will not be liked in the least.

Immediately, we say this and as clearly as could be: If there is the ‘fraudulent’ in anything about Elections 2020, then that neither settles nor solves anything, and leaves more questions and concerns than anything. If it is fraudulent, then no group can step forward and claim that it is ‘successful’. Successful at what and in what? Being an uncaring and willing party to perpetuating thievery on a “massive” scale, which was the word of choice in another section of the media? Yes, there is the fraudulent, but since it is the other side and we are ahead, then that is just fine.

This is more than grasping at straws, it is representative, the very embodiment, of utter and crass foolishness. Certainly, it has to be at the severest odds with the still considerable sentiments over the conscientious nature and character of President David Granger. He has not said anything that directly contradicts this unreal statement from a senior lieutenant as yet, but if he measures up to anywhere near the qualities associated with him, then there is the belief that he would not want any part of this, none at all. There is much anticipation on when, how, and what his reaction would be. In this instance, silence would not be an option; rather, it would send a most ominous and discomfiting signal.

In the interim, the issue boils down to this: What to do with that position, as articulated so thoughtlessly and crudely by the coalition, through the auspices of Mr. Harmon? Like silence, dismissing it out of hand ought not to be the reflexive option (though it is so deserving). Though beyond ludicrous, it is helpful to drill down some more in an effort to ascertain what is the thinking behind this position, and where it could lead ultimately.

First, it is not revisionist history, but a revising of reality as it stands cemented in stone. Second, it is that the coalition’s unalterable position is that though it is the grievously wounded victim in major elections fraud, it is ready to be magnanimous and overlook the patently unacceptable but only on the condition that it be allowed to declare itself the winner of Elections 2020. Third, from all indications that this is what it is, that it can be no other way, with no other winner, and that is end of the whole sorry affair that is the March 2nd elections. Fourth, there is absolute disinterest and disregard by the coalition for the claims and contentions of all other political groups. And fifth, its reckless dismissal extends to local and international observers, generally analytically rational people, who are all forced to conclude, after examination of all the underlying elements that, in effect, it is the coalition whose hands are dirty all the way past its elbows and up to its shoulders where the electorally ‘fraudulent’ is concerned.

There is no other conclusion that can be reached, given its stonewalling antics and the disturbing disingenuous positions of its agents, be they in words or in deeds. Be they in the hopelessly fantastical or the introduction of an unparalleled level of the insipid.

As much as I hate to say this, the recent word from the president himself to accept ‘any’ result declared by GECOM now assumes a sinister shadow, as that promise-indeed principled commitment-is in jeopardy. When the field general of the president voices such a position, the standing, the legacy, the honour itself of the national leader reels from a sledgehammer blow. We would hope that President Granger moves quickly to clear the air.