Chinese national in Nigg accident that killed pensioner, appears in court

A Chinese man, who was involved in an accident on the Nigg Public road, made his first court appearance Monday, months after the accident occurred.

The man, on January 7 last, was driving motor car PPP 1008 which struck down an 81-year-old pensioner, who was at the time,on the Nigg Public road pedestrian crossing.

Guomin Xing appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was scheduled to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving. However Magistrate Peter Hugh was unable to read the charge because Xing does not speak English and there was no interpreter available.

He will make his next court appearance on July 3, 2020 where the charge will be read and interpreted to him. Until then he is allowed to roam free with his passport lodged.

Xing is accused of killing Parvidi Ramcharran with his car. The woman had just uplifted her pension from the Nigg Post Office located near the pedestrian crossing. A post mortem that was done revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple injuries about the body.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business place showed the elderly woman making her way across the road on the pedestrian crossing when she was hit by the car. Her son was waiting for her at the bus shed on the northern side, just a few meters away, when she was hit.

Xing, who drove away after hitting Ramcharran, was subsequently arrested but was released after being in custody for less than 72 hours. He was placed on $100,000 station bail. The matter has been dragging on for months. In March, legal sources had said that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended that Xing be charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The report was sent to the DPP in late February. Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.

Kaieteur News also understands that the relatives of the pensioner and Xing had agreed on a financial settlement after the matter kept dragging on without any justice being served.