Air Link announces Guyana expansion – 90 days Free TV for GTT Blaze customers

Air Link, a digital entertainment company with a proven track record delivering premium quality IPTV services in HD quality to regional markets, has announced an expansion of its services in Guyana.

This is according to a statement issued by local phone company, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT).

CEO of AIR Link Guyana, Riyad Mohammed, in the statement said that the expansion drive would be launched with a new offer of 90 days free TV, available exclusively to customers of GTT’s Blaze Internet service. This offer is said to be valid to all new Air Link customers who sign up for the service before June 15, 2020. They will thereafter enjoy 90 free days of free entertainment.

Commenting on the announcement, GTT CEO, Justin Nedd, said the decision by Air Link to choose GTT, was a resounding vote of confidence in GTT’s Blaze Internet product which provides fast and reliable fibre-optic service for enhanced streaming video capabilities and a better overall customer viewing experience.

“GTT’s commitment to delivering a world-class consumer experience to all of our Blaze customers includes knowing what customers want and adding value in unexpected ways. This is why we are pleased that Air Link has selected GTT to benefit from their premium digital TV services,” Nedd said.

The new Air Link service offers free unlimited access to more than 140 channels inclusive of all the popular categories of sport, entertainment and news from major international providers, in addition to local content.

According to Air Link too, all GTT Blaze customers would benefit from the offer which would provide viewers in Guyana with a superior quality TV experience, and the lowest rates available in the country.

Blaze customers signing up for the new service will access benefits including no hidden fees and no commitments, with cancellation available at any time. The Air Link TV app is available for Amazon Fire Stick users as well as any Android phone and tablets user through Google Play and the Amazon App Stores. Air Link customers can register up to five devices per account. Air Link TV also works on GTT’s Mobile Network so that customers can enjoy on-the-go TV access.

Nedd said another advantage is the ease with which customers can set up their Air Link service, adding that to continue watching after the 90-day trial, customers can simply pay for their TV subscription using MMG.